TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is trying to locate a man in connection to the city’s 31st homicide.

On Oct. 15 Jackson E. Danner, 23, of Topeka was shot and killed in the front yard of his residence, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney.

Now the TPD is attempting to locate a second suspect, Tremale M. Serrano, 29, of Topeka believed to be involved in the incident.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) said it received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 for a person found lying in the front yard of an address in the 1600 block of SW 21st Street. The individual, later identified as Danner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported as the 31st homicide investigation for Topeka in 2023 and set a new all-time record for homicides in the Capital City.

Anyone with information Serrano’s his location are asked to contact Detective Judd at jjudd@topeka.org or submit an anonymous tip through the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-007 or online by clicking here.

