TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s no doubt Topeka’s homicide detectives have had a busy year, with a homicide rate that’s 73% higher than this time last year.

But, the good news is 85% of this year’s 26 killings are solved. Here are the four that aren’t:

Police said no arrests have been made in these cases. If you have tips for investigators, contact Crime Stoppers.

You can track the latest on all of Topeka’s homicides through the 27 News Homicide Tracker.