TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s no doubt Topeka’s homicide detectives have had a busy year, with a homicide rate that’s 73% higher than this time last year.
But, the good news is 85% of this year’s 26 killings are solved. Here are the four that aren’t:
- On Jan. 8, police found Shawn “Heavy” Carter, 45, shot to death at 1316 SE Madison in southeast Topeka near the Adams exit off I-70.
- Aaron Mathis, Jr., 16, died at a hospital as the result of an April 7 shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry, near 37th and Topeka in south Topeka.
- A gunman killed Xavion Phannix, 20, in a June 29 triple shooting in the 2600 block of Gilmore Ct., near I-70 and California in east Topeka. Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds; Phannix died.
- Durant Redmond, 39, died from a Sept. 25 shooting in the 2200 block of Plass, near 21st and MacVicar in south Topeka. Police said the Topeka man died two days later.
Police said no arrests have been made in these cases. If you have tips for investigators, contact Crime Stoppers.
You can track the latest on all of Topeka’s homicides through the 27 News Homicide Tracker.