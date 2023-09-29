TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement are attempting to locate a woman who may be involved in a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Topeka police are now attempting to locate 31-year-old Chelsee A. Baugh, of Topeka, in relation to a shooting in southwest Topeka. Police believe Baugh has information about the incident, according to a press release from the Topeka Police Department (TPD).

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 , one person was found injured in a shooting in southwest Topeka. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Topeka police shared in a press release Durant R. Redmond of Topeka was identified as the victim and pronounced dead at the hospital.

If you have any information about Baugh’s location, send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or submit a tip anonymously by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

The investigation is ongoing. This incident is the 24th homicide investigation Topeka police are investigating in 2023.