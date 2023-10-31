TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are responding to reports of vandalism in the Oakland neighborhood on Monday involving hateful messaging and imagery.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka told KSNT 27 News in an email that the Topeka Police Department (TPD) is investigating vandalism impacting private property in the 1000 block of NE Arter Avenue. The vandalism was described as “displaying disturbing messages of hate.”

“TPD takes incidents of this nature very seriously and has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) due to the type of vandalism displayed.” Rosie Nichols, City of Topeka spokeswoman

A social media post from the TPD said investigators believe the vandalism occurred on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 18. Multiple young individuals may have taken part in the incident. Those living in the nearby area are asked to check security cameras for footage of the vandalism and send it to the TPD.

If you have any information related to this incident, you can reach out to the TPD at 785-368-9551 or at telltpd@topeka.org. You can leave anonymous tips with Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.