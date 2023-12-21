TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspected package thief on Wednesday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said officers with the TPD were called around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 to the 1700 block of SW Shunga Drive on a report of a package theft. The TPD collaborated with community police officers to track down the suspect.

About an hour later, community police officers found the suspect in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Road along with allegedly stolen items and drugs. The 41-year-old Topeka man was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant

Theft

Possession of marijuana

Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body

