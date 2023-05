TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night.

The TPD responded to a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on May 14 in the 1700 block of SW 7th St, according to Rosei Nichols with the City of Topeka. Officers found an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to Nichols, the victim was uncooperative. The incident is still under investigation.