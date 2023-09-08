Context: The above video was published on the night of Sept. 7.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have identified the person killed in Topeka’s latest deadly shooting.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said the deceased is Hevair Loucious, 31, of Topeka. This deadly shooting marks the 23rd homicide for the Capital City in 2023.

The TPD responded to a call on a shooting around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the 3300 block of SE Emerson Street. Upon arrival, police located a person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Police took one suspect into custody following the shooting. An update from the TPD reported that all individuals involved in the incident were identified and interviewed by detectives. Once the investigation into the shooting is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office for consideration of charges.

