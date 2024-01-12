TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released new information in the 35th homicide case of 2023.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release on Friday, Jan. 12 that Tammie L. Hanson, 59, of Topeka, was the victim of a homicide that occurred last December. Jordan Reynolds-Taylor was arrested for charges of 1st degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection to this investigation on Jan. 5.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, police were called to the 600 block of SW 14th Street for a welfare check. Officers at the scene found a deceased individual, later identified as Hanson, and began a suspicious death investigation.

Reynolds-Taylor was arrested on Jan. 5, 2024 in connection to the case, which was changed to a homicide investigation. Another suspect was arrested in connection to the homicide investigation but was later released by law enforcement.

If you have any information to share with police regarding this investigation, call 785-368-9400 or send an email to telltpd@topeka.org. You can make anonymous tips by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.

