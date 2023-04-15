TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a late night Aggravated Battery incident that left three significantly injured.

According to Lt. E. Stanley with Topeka Police, Friday night around midnight officers with TPD were sent to the 700 BLK. of SW Taylor St. due to multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of those victims were found with non-life threatening injuries, while the third’s injuries were considered life-threatening. According to police all three were taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation at this point in time.