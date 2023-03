TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday, Topeka Police were called to the 400 block of SW 9th regarding a disturbance report.

According to LT K. Connell, officers found two victims with non-life threatening injuries. Those two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The investigation into the aggravated battery incident is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the situation are encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.