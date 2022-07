TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are looking to speak with Emmanuel Walker, 35, in connection with a Saturday night murder.

Police found Kirk Sexton, 34, shot to death at 8th and Western in Downton Topeka.

Topeka police told 27 News the incident was not random.

Anyone with information on where Walker is should call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9551.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.