TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been shot, one of them fatally at the Pine Ridge Apartments early on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, June 29 at the 2600 block of SE Gilmore Court.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital, with two of the victims suffering life-threatening injuries. While at the hospital, officers report that one of the two suffering from life-threatening injuries had succumbed to their injuries. This marks the 19th killing in Topeka for 2023, surpassing 2022’s number of homicides.

The victims identities are not being named at this time.

