TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) says it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a deadly October shooting.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that police are trying to find Reginal Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka. Investigators with the TPD believe Rucker-Plakio is connected to a deadly shooting that occurred last month which ended with Topekan Ra’Juan Spicer, 18, dead.

Reginald Rucker-Plakio is a person of interest in an October shooting in Topeka. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Police Department)

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 near the intersection of SW 12th and Clay Street in Topeka. Police arriving at the scene found a man, later identified as Spicer, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. This is under investigation as the 28th homicide case in the Capital City for 2023.

If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

