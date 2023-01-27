TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka.
Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there was property damage.
Officers served warrants at the following locations:
- 5600 block of SW 15th Street
- 1700 block of SW Amhurst Road
- 1700 block of SW Fairmont Road
- 1600 block of SW Oakley Avenue
- 2400 block of SW Burnett Road
As a result of their investigation, police arrested Victor Fuentes, 18, and two juveniles. The three suspects face multiple charges related to the incident. The case remains under investigation.