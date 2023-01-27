TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka.

Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there was property damage.

Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody

Officers served warrants at the following locations:

5600 block of SW 15 th Street

Street 1700 block of SW Amhurst Road

1700 block of SW Fairmont Road

1600 block of SW Oakley Avenue

2400 block of SW Burnett Road

Click here for more Crime stories

As a result of their investigation, police arrested Victor Fuentes, 18, and two juveniles. The three suspects face multiple charges related to the incident. The case remains under investigation.