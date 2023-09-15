Update 4:54 p.m.: Topeka Police share in a press release that after an investigation, 35-year-old Marcus R. Mendoza of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Fail to stop at accident; result in great bodily harm

Failure to exercise due care in regard to pedestrian

According to police, the victim remains in critical condition, and the investigation is ongoing.

Update 7:21 a.m.: Topeka Police confirmed the incident as a hit and run. One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

Update 10:10 a.m.: Police confirm the victim is a man and is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is working on an accident in central Topeka, according to Shawnee County dispatchers.

At 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of an accident at 21st and Southwest Central Park Avenue. Dispatchers didn’t confirm if there were any injuries as of yet.

Traffic disruptions are being reported in the area on Kandrive.gov.

Updates will be made as they become available.

To stay up to date on the latest breaking news download the KSNT News app for Android or IOS.