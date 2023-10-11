TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 released a statement regarding the recent death of a student.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson shared a statement with 27 News that was sent out to the families of USD 501 in regards to the shooting death of 17-year-old Victor Carlton.

It is with tremendous sadness that I share that Victor Carlton, a Topeka Virtual student, tragically died last night, reportedly due to gun violence. Mental health teams are in place to address any student or staff needs that arise. I have spoken with Victor’s parents and they have approved informing staff and students. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his family and all who are impacted. Tiffany Anderson statement

Carlton’s death bring the number of homicides in Topeka up to 27 for this year. He is one of seven other children in Topeka who have been killed in 2023.