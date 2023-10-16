TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified a person found dead over the weekend on the city’s latest homicide investigation, making 2023 the deadliest year on record regarding homicides.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in an email that a person found dead on Sunday has been identified as Jackson E. Danner, 23, of Topeka. This is the 31st homicide investigation for Topeka in 2023 and sets the new all-time record for homicides in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) said it received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 for a person found laying in the front yard of an address in the 1600 block of SW 21st Street. The TPD found the individual, later identified as Danner, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information related to this homicide investigation, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or clicking here.

