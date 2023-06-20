TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police named the victim of a recent deadly shooting in Topeka.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Topeka was Anthony L. Marshall III, 30, of Topeka. Marshall III was the 18th homicide in Topeka for 2023.

The TPD reported earlier in the week that a homicide investigation was opened following a shooting that occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Drive. Police found one person, later identified as Marshall III, suffering from a gunshot wound. Marshall III was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another update from police stated that all individuals involved in the shooting were found and interviewed as part of the investigation, according to TPD.

If you have any information related to this case, you are encouraged to contact Detective Judd with the TPD at 785-368-1582. You can also reach out to the TPD by calling 785-368-9400 or by sending an email to telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime stoppers at 785-234-0007 or making a tip online by clicking here.