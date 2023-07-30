TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early Sunday morning Topeka Police Officers were sent to the 700 blk of NE Freeman Ave on a report of a shooting, according to LT. J. Schumacher.

Police responded to the area shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, one adult female victim was found and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Topeka Police.

The investigation is ongoing at this point in time.

TPD are asking anyone with information regarding that investigation to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.