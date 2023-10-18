TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teen is arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old.

On Oct. 18, Topeka Police announced a 17-year-old of Topeka is being transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree, in the commission of a felony

Aggravated robbery

The teen was booked in relation to an Oct. 10 shooting of 17-year-old Victor Carlton of Topeka in the 2000 block of southeast Pennsylvania. Carlton was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

This shooting marked the 27th homicide in Topeka this year.