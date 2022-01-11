Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One woman was arrested following a traffic stop by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after drugs were found.

According to a SCSO report, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1999 Ford Contour without a license plate shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 3800 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard. The deputy used a K9 during the stop and narcotics were located.

The driver, Jamie L. McDaniel, 39, of Topeka, was taken into custody. She was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: