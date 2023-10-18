TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is being charged with felony murder in relation to the shooting of a 4-year-old.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 27 News his office has charged Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka with the following:

Felony murder

Aggravated endangering a child

Distribution of methamphetamine

On Oct. 14, Mariann was taken into police custody after an investigation found 4-year-old Lawrencia Perez-Belair suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Perez-Belair was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

This is the 30th shooting in Topeka for 2023.