TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman was sentenced to serve more than seven years in prison after a fatal 2021 crash in Topeka.

Jhanae Alexus Tate was sentenced to 86 months in prison Friday, June 2 after a car crash led to the death of a child, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

On May 9, 2021, Topeka police were called to the site of a two-car crash in southeast Topeka. Officials identified Tate as one of the drivers. Tate had an 18-month-old child that appeared to not be properly restrained and died as a result of injuries from the crash, Kagay said.

Kagay said his office has filed multiple criminal charges against Tate including: