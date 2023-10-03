TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the city’s 26th homicide investigation, related to the death of a 5-year-old child.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. Oct. 2, to the Dillons gas station near Southeast 29th and California Avenue in Topeka on a medical call, according to a press release. First responders were already performing life-saving measures on the child, who was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there.

At 12:05 p.m., police identified the deceased as Zoey Felix, 5, of Topeka

TPD said officers arrested Mickel Cherry, 25, of Topeka, who knows the child. He was booked into the Shawnee County jail on first-degree murder and rape charges.

This marks the 26th homicide investigation in Topeka.

If you have any information regarding the investigation email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.

