TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an early Friday morning shooting.

Ronnie Connell with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said officers responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore Street. Upon arrival, officers found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, later identified as 35-year-old Topekan Trevon Praylow, was pronounced dead at the scene while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

This is being investigated as the 32nd homicide in Topeka this year.

