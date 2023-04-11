TOPEKA (KSNT) – A trail of recent thefts led police to arrest a Topeka man on multiple charges Monday.

Rosie Nichols, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that officers with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) were investigating several retail thefts reported over the weekend. The thefts occurred at businesses in the 2900 block of Southwest Wanamaker Rd., the 5900 block of Southwest Huntoon Ave. and the 2600 block of Southeast California Ave.

A suspect was later identified through the assistance of the State of Kansas Parole Office, according to Nichols. Dustin J. Spooner, 38, of Topeka was arrested around 7:50 p.m. Monday, April 10 near the intersection of Southeast 26th St. and Southeast California Ave. on four charges of felony theft and a parole violation warrant.

Nichols said Spooner has 12 prior felony convictions in Kansas which include four prior theft convictions.

If you have any information to share regarding these recent thefts, you can send an email to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by using this link.