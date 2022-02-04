TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been bound over for trial on additional charges, including homicide, by the Shawnee County District Court.

According to a recent press release, John Clayton Riley II was bound over for trial on homicide charges. He was originally charged in relation to a robbery that took place in 2019.

The charges Riley now faces include:

Murder in the first degree with premeditation

Murder in the first degree committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Aggravated robbery

Arson

Aggravated intimidation of a witness

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of identity theft

On Dec. 31, 2019, officers were sent to 2908 SW 31st Ct. in reference to a robbery. After arriving on the scene, law enforcement met with Palmer Thompson, a maintenance worker for the apartment complex, who said that he was just robber by a man wielding a large bowie knife. The keys to Thompson’s home were taken along with other items.

When Thompson arrived at his home later that day he realized that there were items missing from inside his residence at 302 NE Spruce. The investigation led to Riley being charged with the following:

Aggravated robbery

Burglary to a dwelling

On March 4, 2020, a preliminary hearing was held where Thompson was called to testify. At the conclusion of the hearing the court found probable cause of the felonies and Riley’s case was bound over for trial. Riley was eventually able to post bond and was released.

On Sept. 26, 2021, as the case awaited a trial date, emergency crews were called to Thompson’s home in response to a house fire. The fire was extinguished and Thompson’s body was found inside. The follow-up investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set, that Thompson had been shot in his bed and that Riley had been using Thompson’s identity to gain access to Thompson’s financial accounts after his death.

Riley was taken into custody once again on Sept. 29, 2021. Upon the request of the Shawnee County District Attorney, Riley’s bond was set at $1,000,000. On Friday, Feb. 4, at the conclusion of a second preliminary hearing, the court approved additional charges be added and found probable cause for more felonies.

Riley remains in custody and his case has been set for jury trial on Dec. 5, 2022.