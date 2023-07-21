JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Sheriff say a man is in custody following a police chase through Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that one of its deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 southeast of Holton. The vehicle was “exceeding the speed limit excessively,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove east on K-16 Highway. It is believed by law enforcement that the vehicle exceeded speeds over 100 mph during the chase.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy lost sight of the vehicle near Valley Falls and ended the pursuit. However, law enforcement would later arrest a 25-year-old Valley Falls man in connection to the chase following an investigation with the assistance of the Valley Falls Police Department. The man was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.