OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for help from the public after a vehicle plowed through a local cemetery last weekend.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to ask people for information related to the act of destruction at the Carbondale Cemetery. The incident allegedly occurred between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning on April 8 and 9 when a vehicle drove through a fence around the cemetery and damaged some of the graves.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2003-2006 Jeep Wrangler, according to the sheriff’s office. It sustained heavy damage during the incident as several pieces of the Jeep were left behind at the cemetery.

Pieces of the vehicle left behind at the cemetery. (Photo Courtesy/Osage County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information connected to this incident, you can reach out to the sheriff’s office at 785-828-3121 or by sending an email to info@oscosheriff.org. You can also contact Osage County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous report at 877-672-7463.

