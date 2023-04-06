HOLTON (KSNT) – A Hutchinson man was arrested April 4 after stealing a vehicle from a Casey’s General Store in Hiawatha and leading law enforcement on a chase through Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen 2018 Nissan Sentry at around 11:10 p.m, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. About 25 minutes later, Jackson County deputies found the vehicle in Jackson County where authorities chased the suspect from Holton southbound.

The chase ended near 150th Rd. when the driver surrendered himself to deputies and was taken into custody, according to Morse. Jeffery Erwin Primeaux Jr., 42 was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement.