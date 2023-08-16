TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have identified two people killed in a recent shooting in south Topeka.

Rosie Nichols with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) says the people have been identified as Kiarra Hazelton, 24, and Dontae E. Knight, 31, both of Topeka. The incident is under investigation as a murder/suicide.

The TPD said officers responded to a possible shooting at the 2100 block of Southwest Plass Ave, across from Washburn University. When officers arrived, two adults were found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead by medical officials.

Investigators believe the two adults knew each other, according to an earlier TPD press release.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.