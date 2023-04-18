HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of human trafficking and aggravated child endangerment west of Hiawatha on Saturday.

At about 4:50 p.m. a Brown County deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on U.S. 36 Highway near Horned Owl Rd. It was discovered the driver was less than 18-years-old and didn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to Sheriff John D. Merchant.

Brown County K-9 Unit, Karla, alerted on the vehicle, according to Merchant. A search of the vehicle by the sheriff’s office allegedly found whiskey, methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, fentanyl, paraphernalia and scales.

Following an investigation, the passenger, Camden Hubbard, 42, of Wamego was arrested.

Hubbard was arrested on the following changes:

aggravated human trafficking of a victim > 14-years-old

aggravated child endangerment > 18-years-old

contributing to a child’s misconduct

conspiracy sexual exploitation of a child

use communication device to facilitate a felony

transport of an open container

improper vehicle registration

possession of opiate

possession of stimulant

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Merchant said recovered items would be forwarded to the Brown County attorney for review. The incident is still under investigation and more details will be released later, according to Merchant.