HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of human trafficking and aggravated child endangerment west of Hiawatha on Saturday.
At about 4:50 p.m. a Brown County deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on U.S. 36 Highway near Horned Owl Rd. It was discovered the driver was less than 18-years-old and didn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to Sheriff John D. Merchant.
Brown County K-9 Unit, Karla, alerted on the vehicle, according to Merchant. A search of the vehicle by the sheriff’s office allegedly found whiskey, methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, fentanyl, paraphernalia and scales.
Following an investigation, the passenger, Camden Hubbard, 42, of Wamego was arrested.
Hubbard was arrested on the following changes:
- aggravated human trafficking of a victim > 14-years-old
- aggravated child endangerment > 18-years-old
- contributing to a child’s misconduct
- conspiracy sexual exploitation of a child
- use communication device to facilitate a felony
- transport of an open container
- improper vehicle registration
- possession of opiate
- possession of stimulant
- possession of marijuana
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Merchant said recovered items would be forwarded to the Brown County attorney for review. The incident is still under investigation and more details will be released later, according to Merchant.