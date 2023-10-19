TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Topeka reaching the all-time homicide record earlier this month, take a look back at other deadliest years in the Capital City’s history.

KSNT 27 News reached out to the Topeka Police Department (TPD) for statistics on the years with the most recorded homicides. Topeka broke a previously established homicide record set in 2017 after a man was found dead near Washburn University’s campus on Oct. 16.

The high number of recent killings in Topeka, many involving children, has prompted responses from the city’s former police chief, local advocacy groups and members of the City Council. The number of recorded homicides for 2023 has resulted in Topeka having a higher homicide count per capita than other major U.S. cities like Chicago.

With the 31st homicide recorded on Oct. 16, 288 days into the year, this means that a homicide has been reported around every nine days throughout 2023. You can find a full list of this year’s homicide investigations by clicking here.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka provided 27 News with statistical information regarding the city’s homicide numbers. The following list shows the top 10 deadliest years on record regarding homicides in Topeka:

2023 – 31 2017 – 30 1994 – 28 2020 – 25 1993 – 24 2001 – 23 2016 – 22 1996 and 1978 – 19 2022, 2012 and 2000 – 18 2019, 2018, 2011 – 17

Below are the homicide counts going back 10 years in Topeka:

2023 – 31

2022 – 18

2021 – 14

2020 – 25

2019 – 17

2018 – 17

2017 – 30

2016 – 22

2015 – 14

2014 – 7

2013 – 12

