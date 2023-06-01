WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old Wichita man was arrested by Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers and Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents on suspicion of thefts at ATMs on college campuses.

A news release from the KBI says on June 1, around 11 a.m., the man was arrested after surrendering to authorities. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail on multiple arrest warrants.

The KBI says between Dec. 2022 and Feb. 2023, the KBI investigated thefts involving a suspect who broke into ATMs located on college campuses and stole the money they contained.

KBI says the suspect stole from college campuses in several Kansas counties. He is also accused of breaking into rural fire departments and stealing lifesaving rescue equipment.

The arrest was made with the assistance of 18 total law enforcement agencies. The man was arrested for alleged crimes in Cloud County, Shawnee County, Harvey County and McPherson County.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.