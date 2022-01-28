WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a Wichita man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Marlon Montoya. Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff.

According to WPD, 40-year-old Marlon Montoya was arrested on Friday on suspicion of rape, criminal sodomy, aggravated assault, criminal threat, and battery.

The arrest comes from an investigation into two separate incidents less than a month apart from one another.

Police say that on Dec. 31, 2021, around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Topeka St. in Wichita for a rape report. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 50s who reported being battered and forced to have sexual intercourse with an unknown man she had met earlier that day when she asked for a ride.

Then later, on Jan. 22, WPD says that shortly before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched near the intersection of 13th and Ohio St. in Wichita for an assault call. Upon arrival, police officers found a 63-year-old woman who reported being sexually assaulted after he gave her a ride in his vehicle.

Investigators were able to identify Montoya as the suspect in the cases. They located him in the 1000 block of E MacArthur St. in Wichita on Jan. 27, and they took him into custody.

Montoya was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, two counts of criminal threat, one count of aggravated assault, one count of battery, and a warrant for a probation violation.

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.