Wichita man arrested on numerous drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was arrested in Jackson County on numerous drug-related charges on Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:52 p.m. a deputy stopped a 2005 Volvo G60 for a traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. 75 highway. After investigating the vehicle, the deputy arrested one of its passengers for drug possession and distribution charges.

Tony Eugene Stith, 58, of Wichita, was arrested and is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail for the following crimes: