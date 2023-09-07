WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged in federal court in connection to child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney for Kansas says a federal grand jury has indicted 43-year-old Eric Caleb Carlson with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Charging documents show Synchronoss Technologies submitted two reports in June 2023 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about files containing child sexual abuse being uploaded to their cloud-based backup service.

The U.S. Attorney says the investigation led them to identify and arrest Carlson.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigation and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.