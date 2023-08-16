TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office has filed criminal charges against a woman accused of stabbing a 92-year-old woman to death in Topeka.

The charges were filed against Stephanie L. Miller, 43, in Shawnee County District Court. She faces three felony charges related to the death of Lois Brown:

Murder in the first degree, premeditation

Felony murder

Mistreatment of an elder person

The Topeka Police Department was told a stabbing occurred in the 2500 block of SE Ohio around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to the Shawnee County DA’s office. Upon arrival, officers found Brown suffering from a stab wound and she was pronounced dead 11 minutes after the 911 call was made. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Miller.

Miller is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Correctionsaccording to the Shawnee County DA’s office. The killing of Brown marked the 21st homicide in Topeka for 2023.