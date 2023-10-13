TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a federal grand jury has indicted a woman with robbing a Topeka bank.

The DOJ said in a press release Rodshell N. Mays, 51, is charged with one count of bank robbery. The woman is accused of using force or intimidation on last month to take money from an employee at Capitol Federal Bank on SW Topeka Boulevard. Both the Topeka Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are working to investigate this incident.

At 2:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, police were called to the Capitol Federal Bank at 1201 SW Topeka Boulevard on a report of a bank robbery. The suspect allegedly made a demand for cash and threatened with a weapon but did not display a weapon during the incident. The suspect then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information related to this incident, you can reach out to the FBI office of Kansas City at 816-512-8200. Tips can be sent to the FBI online by clicking here.

