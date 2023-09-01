TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman accused of killing a man at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka last year was declared not guilty of first degree murder this week.

A Shawnee County jury found Cassie K. Holden guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; weapon used in crime on Aug. 28, according to court documents. She was initially charged with:

Murder in the first degree, inherently dangerous felony

Attempted aggravated robbery, dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, dangerous weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Holden’s charges stemmed from the killing of Jahlel Brundidge on Aug. 5, 2022. Holden and Andre Quinton were both charged in connection to his death. Quinton’s murder trial is set for November. Holden will be sentenced on Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.