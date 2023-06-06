TOPEKA (KSNT) – The woman accused of abducting four children on Monday made her first court appearance on Tuesday.

Dontresha Thomas was booked into the Shawnee County jail Monday night. She’s facing charges of aggravated assault, four counts of criminal threat, four counts of endangering a child, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

After the four children were taken, an AMBER Alert was sent out around Topeka. The children were found hours later unharmed.

Thomas is being held on $100,000 bond. Her next court appearance is set for July 6th.