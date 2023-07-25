LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lawrence woman has admitted to her role in the death of a pedestrian in 2021.

On Tuesday, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced in a news release that Kodi R. Crane, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for striking and killing a pedestrian with her vehicle.

On the morning of Aug. 4, 2021, officials said Crane hit a 50-year-old Lawrence woman who was walking near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. The woman later died from her injuries.

“Our streets should be a safe place for everyone in our community,” Valdez said. “This tragedy should never have occurred, but I hope today’s plea will help bring some measure of closure to the victim’s friends and family.”

Once sentencing is complete, Crane must register as a violent offender for 15 years. She faces 31 to 136 months of prison time.