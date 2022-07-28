SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two individuals are wanted by law enforcement following an aggravated robbery on Saturday, July 16, in the 1100 block of SW 29th Street.

Nicole R. A. Fox (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

London D. Pike (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office just before 8 a.m. on July 16, deputies were sent to the 1100 block of SW 29th Street for an unknown problem. Deputies learned that a 27-year-old woman had been taken to this location from Topeka at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office said the victim was struck in the head with a firearm, threatened, and stripped of her outer clothing.

The woman’s black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen and she was left in the roadway. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded when a citizen found her walking and called 911.

After an investigation, deputies identified two suspects. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka, is being asked to

