TOPEKA (KSNT) – One woman is now sentenced to life in prison in relation to a 2021 shooting in the Capital City.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Oct. 16 that the sentencing of Daisha Corrina Butler has wrapped up. On Monday, the courts sentenced Butler to a life-sentence for the murder charge. Butler must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole. She is receiving a consecutive sentence of seven months for charges of aggravated endangerment of a child.

On July 3, 2021, law enforcement responded to a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Clay Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Officers found a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot would to the back of her head. She was transported to a local hospital, according to Kagay. The next day, she was taken off life support and died from her injuries. Butler was charged with the homicide the next day.

In April of 2023, a Shawnee County jury convicted Butler of first degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony and aggravated endangerment of a child.