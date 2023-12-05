TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office has charged a woman accused of stealing more than $40,000 from the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office.

Mike Kagay, the district attorney for Shawnee County, told KSNT 27 News that Heather L. Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, is facing three charges for allegedly stealing $41,000 while she was an employee with the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office. These charges include:

Theft by deception $25,000 to $100,000

Making false information

Unlawful acts concerning computers

Cunningham was initially arrested in April, 2023 by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged thefts took place over the course of several months from motor vehicle registration fees and property taxes.

“We take it very seriously and I take it personally,” Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah said at the time of Cunningham’s arrest. “One dollar and one transaction is too many and we won’t put up with it and we’ll deal with that in the most harsh terms we can, including termination and law enforcement.”

Cunningham was initially arrested for several counts of felony theft, making false information, unlawful acts concerning computers and destroying a written instrument.

