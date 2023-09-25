LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The body of a 28-year-old woman from Parsons was found in a field several miles south-southwest of town Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a man called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m. and said he found a body in a field. The field is a half mile west of the Ness Road and 20000 Road intersection.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to help with the case. KBI agents and the KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team arrived. Their investigation found evidence the woman was murdered.

Authorities say the victim is Kylie Caldwell, who had last been seen early Sunday morning.

The KBI, the sheriff’s office and the Parsons Police Department are investigating her death. If you have any information about the crime or about where Caldwell was over the weekend, call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the sheriff’s office at 620-795-2565.

If you want to remain anonymous, submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.