Criminal charges filed against teen for murder of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has file criminal charges against a teenager following the death of Hester Workman, 46, in Topeka on April 24.

Hester was found by her 16-year-old son in an attached garage.

Workman was suffering from severe trauma to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement searched the neighborhood and found surveillance videos from neighboring homes.

Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, a 16 year-old friend of Workman’s son was identified as the teenager arrested for murder.

Ballou-Meyer will be charged as an adult, according to Kagay.

Kagay said that Ballou-Meyer has now been charged with several offenses related to the incident, including: