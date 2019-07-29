Crunch Fitness coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new gym is coming to Topeka.

Crunch Fitness announced it’s opening a gym at the Holiday Square Shopping Center in Topeka. It will be in the former Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity space on Topeka Blvd.

The opening date hasn’t been announced, but you have the chance to win a one-year membership in the meantime.

The 24-hour gym will have heavy weights, group fitness classes, personal training, locker rooms, a sauna, tanning, and even online workouts and nutrition programs.

To see a sneak peek of the new gym, click here.