Cute Kid of the Day: Abrielle

(The Hill) -- An Oxford University study published on Monday found that two-dose COVID-19 vaccines generate a lower antibody response against the omicron strain, suggesting that the variant could lead to more infections among the fully vaccinated and previously infected.

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, documented a “substantial fall” in the number of neutralizing antibodies, among participants who received two doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.