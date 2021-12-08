Cute Kid of the Day: Ali’ana

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Someone You Should Know
Remarkable Women
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
A life in politics: Bob Dole, his life and legacy
Video
Top Stories
Firefighters fight house fire in southeast Topeka
Pfizer says its booster protects against omicron
4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Salina area early Wednesday morning
Topeka city leaders say high LGBTQ+ equality score could mean growth for Capital City
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship
Top Stories
Alabama QB Young, LB Anderson named SEC players of year
High wind delays Michael Strahan’s space trip with 5 others
Blackhawks F Khaira released from hospital after Trouba hit
Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
A life in politics: Bob Dole, his life and legacy
Video
Top Stories
Relative’s dogs kill 61-year-old Missouri woman
Video
Top Stories
Christmas tree set on fire outside Fox News; man arrested: NYPD
Gallery
Pfizer says its booster protects against omicron
4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Salina area early Wednesday morning
Topeka city leaders say high LGBTQ+ equality score could mean growth for Capital City
Video
Share It!
About Us
Our News Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Ali’ana
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Dec 8, 2021 / 08:39 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2021 / 08:39 AM CST
TOPEKA (KSNT) Wednesday’s cute kid is Ali’ana!
Trending Stories
3-story house being moved through Kansas streets draws a crowd of spectators
Gallery
More than 40 dogs are safe in St. Louis tonight after being rescued from a puppy mill in Douglas County, Missouri
Video
4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Salina area early Wednesday morning
2 Kansas teens dead in crash after car loses control, hits concrete bridge pillar and catches fire
Video
Firefighters fight house fire in southeast Topeka
Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up